Steps to Protect Elderly from Fraud

DULUTH, Minn.- Elderly Americans the ages 65 and up are estimated to be frauded out of nearly three billion dollars each year. To prevent this from happening to Northlanders, Hang Up On Fraud is the key message, the Minnesota Commerce Department wants Northlanders to remember.

With families gathering for the holidays we tend to see our loved ones more giving Northlanders an opportunity to talk with elderly relatives and care takers. Representatives say

to always report fraud by calling an official. The Department of Commerece is asking Northlanders to speak out if you think something seems wrong. Tell a friend or family member your fraud experience to get the word out.

“Don’t be halted by embarrassment or shame,” the Minnesota Department of Commerce director of outreach Jen Fox said. “In order to stop fraud, it’s important to share your experience so that it doesn’t happen to other people.”

The goal of the Hang Up On Fraud campaign is to education and empower elderly in the Northland.

“Information is always good,” community member Emily Bray said. “It’s always a tool to help and it helps to be aware.”

According to the Investor Protection Trust nearly one out of every five elderly American is the victim of fraud. To protect yourself and family, be alert. Some signs that your loved one may be a victim; are unpaid bills or unexplained loss of money. All this information and more can be found at Hang Up On Fraud.