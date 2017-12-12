District 709 Faces $1M in Projected Cuts

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth School District is facing more than one million dollars in projected budget cuts.

The district is currently $400,ooo in the red. District officials tell us they only have around $100,000 left in reserve, which an only be used for specific operational needs.

The district’s chief financial officer Doug Hasler told FOX21 the district is doing everything it can to avoid going into statutory operating debt with the state.

“It’s pretty hard to create savings of a million dollars, without having some reduction in staffing costs,” Hasler said.

According to Hasler 80% of the budget is staffing wages and benefits. The top priority is protecting and preserving what happens in the classrooms. It’s unclear at this time if teachers will be cut.