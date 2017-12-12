Future of Duluth Municipal Golf Courses Unknown

The city says these challenges have no obvious or easy answers.

DULUTH, Minn.- The city of Duluth is questioning the future of the two municipal golf courses.

The program is facing $ 2.2 million of debt and $12.7 million of deferred maintenance.

The city says these challenges have no obvious or easy answers. Right now it is unsure if Duluth can support two 27 hole courses.

“We in Duluth are facing precisely the same challenge, that cities across America are with an over supply of golf relative to shrinking demand,” director of public administration Jim Filby Williams said.

City officials told FOX21 there are many Northlanders who enjoy the courses. Another meeting will be held in January to discuss options.