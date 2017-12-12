Bellisio’s Wine Dinner Features Croatian Wines
"The Best of Bellisio's Featuring Korta Katarina Vineyards"
DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend a popular event at Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant in Duluth is featuring Italian food and Croatian wine.
The Best of Bellisio’s Featuring Korta Katarina Vineyards is Sunday, December 17 from 6-9 p.m.
The Owners of Korta Katarina Vineyards, Penny and Lee Anderson, will be sharing their experiences in the wine industry.
The dinner includes a four-course meal, wine, and gratuity.
Tickets are $120 each.
To purchase tickets call 218-727-4921.
For more information, head to www.bellisios.com.