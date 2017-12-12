Bellisio’s Wine Dinner Features Croatian Wines

"The Best of Bellisio's Featuring Korta Katarina Vineyards"

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend a popular event at Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant in Duluth is featuring Italian food and Croatian wine.

The Best of Bellisio’s Featuring Korta Katarina Vineyards is Sunday, December 17 from 6-9 p.m.

The Owners of Korta Katarina Vineyards, Penny and Lee Anderson, will be sharing their experiences in the wine industry.

The dinner includes a four-course meal, wine, and gratuity.

Tickets are $120 each.

To purchase tickets call 218-727-4921.

For more information, head to www.bellisios.com.