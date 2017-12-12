‘Choralaires’ from Duluth East Perform Downtown

DULUTH, Minn. —

The songs of Christmas fill the atrium at the Holiday Center in downtown Duluth.

These carolers are the Choralaires – a group of students from Duluth East High School.

The singers have been practicing their holiday show for more than a month.

“I’ve always enjoyed Christmas music. It’s like – I don’t know – it’s just a good time of the season,” said Corbin Roubik, a junior at Duluth East.

Roubik is in his first year as a member of the Choralaires. He says they practice every morning.

Their performance at the Holiday Center is one of more than thirty performances the Choralaires will do this season.

The Denfeld Naroon 16 will be performing at various downtown locations tomorrow morning.