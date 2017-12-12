Cook County Board Approves 2018 Budget

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – The Cook County Board of Commissioner’s approved the 2018 county Budget Tuesday.

The Board voted 3 to 2 to approve the budget that was presented by the Budget Committee with a levy of $9,236,751, a 17.5 percent increase from 2017.

“We have done a lot of hard work over many months to balance the budget and now is the time to move forward,” said Commissioner Ginny Storlie of the Budget Committee. “We employ over 100 people to run county services, but we are lean and efficient. Jobs can be replaced, but people cannot be replaced. Our employees give generously of their time and work tirelessly to make this community a better place to live – we need every one of them. We will work together to move forward and make Cook County a great place to live for all.”

The 17.5 percent increase is down from the initial 19.9 percent that was proposed. This decrease was achieved by cutting non-mandated entities and reduction in highway equipment expenditures, and additional revenue realized for Human Services in the General Fund, according to the Board.