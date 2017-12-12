Dayton to Announce Franken’s Replacement Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton will announce his appointment to fill resigning U.S. Senator Al Franken’s seat at 10 a.m. Wednesday during a press conference at the state capitol.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Franken announced he would be resigning from the U.S. Senate following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The senator has currently been accused by eight women.

The individual that Dayton appoints will hold the seat in the Senate until the November 2018 elections. The winner of the election will then serve out the rest of Franken’s term which ends in 2020, and would be up for reelection.