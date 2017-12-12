Drug Bust in Fayal Township

FAYAL TWP, Minn. – Members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on December 8, in the 3600 block of Highway 53 in Fayal Township, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, investigators located 36 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside of the residence, along with several firearms. All were seized as part of the investigation.

A 60-year-old Eveleth man is facing charges.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $170,000.