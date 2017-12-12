Expert Offers Tips on Winter Skin Care

Cold, Dry Air Can Be Tough on Skin

DULUTH, Minn. – Winter in the Northland can be hard on your skin because of the cold, dry air causing inflammation.

Staff at one local spa in Duluth have a few tips for keeping your skin healthy.

They say never sleep with make-up and always use oil based moisturizer because water based products can freeze and cause problems.

They say it’s important to learn what type of skin you have before you buy products.

“People have to make decision what product they use because different skin be oily, dry, normal, combination,” said Katya Mtcalf, a skin care specialist at Uranz Salon.

They also recommend using chemical peels and having your face scrubbed every so often.