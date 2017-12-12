Glass Christmas Tree Ornaments Blown in Superior

Shannon's Stained Glassery on Tower Avenue Offered the Class

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Blown glass Christmas tree ornaments were being made on Tuesday night in Superior.

The class was at Shannon’s Stained Glassery on Tower Avenue in South Superior.

It gave people the chance to design and blow their very own ornaments.

Classes happen often at Shannon’s that teach the community how to make various creations.

“You get to bring it home for one. It’s a nice make and take, it’s a nice night to get out with friends, plus I think everyone likes working on a torch,” said Shannon Johnson, owner of Shannon’s.

The shop is hosting a fused ornament class on Thursday and a painted ornament class on Saturday.