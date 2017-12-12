Great Outdoors: Visit Cook County, Lutsen Mountains

Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek Explains Why Now is Such a Vital Time to Venture North

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – Staff at Lutsen Mountains are busy preparing for a non-stop holiday season of fun right now.

From maintenance on the mountains, to answering phones at Caribou Highlands Lodge and Resort, it’s all hands on deck before thousands ring in the new year.

Officials with Caribou Highlands say Christmas and New Year’s is a popular time for guests to stay with family and friends.

Whether you chose to ski, or sink into the hot tub, they say there’s fun for the entire family to enjoy.

Linda Jurek is the Executive Director of Visit Cook County and says now is the perfect time to take a trip up the Gunflint Trail, visit Grand Marais, or stop by Lutsen Mountains.

Jurek says with a sky free of city lights, viewing the aurora borealis is a common activity for those living and visiting Cook County.

“There’s everything from dogsledding to ice fishing to snowmobiling,” said Jurek.

Lutsen is the largest mountain in the Midwest as far as vertical elevation, runs and the number of lifts.

Taking a gondola ride can also be a fun experience for many who have never done so.

From December 14 – 16, Lutsen will host a Family Festival Weekend.

