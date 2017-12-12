Icy Road Conditions Leave 1 Dead, Another Injured

FEELEY TWP, Minn. – A Roseau, Minnesota man is dead after a roll-over crash southeast of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 87-year-old Arthur Carlson, was heading west on Highway 2 in Feeley Township at 11 a.m. Tuesday, around 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, when he over-corrected on a curve and caused his Ford Ranger to go off the road and roll multiple times.

The State Patrol reports road conditions were icy and snow covered at the time of the accident.

Arthur Carlson died from his injuries, and his passenger, 53-year-old Rachel Carlson, is facing life threatening injuries at a local hospital.