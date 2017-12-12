Ironton Man Dies When Snowmobile Goes Through Thin Lake Ice

CROSBY, Minn. (AP) – A northern Minnesota man has died after the snowmobile he was driving went through thin ice in Crosby.

A Crosby police officer heard calls for help coming from Serpent Lake around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Law enforcement and first responders responded, and divers found the man’s body in about 45 feet of water.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 34-year-old Anthony Bjerkness of Ironton.

Authorities say the snowmobile drove onto the lake from a road and traveled about halfway across the bay before going through the ice.