New Emergency Notification System, Northland Alert, Launched

DULUTH, Minn. – A new emergency communication tool in the Northland is allowing residents and the public to be notified of emergency situations right on their phones.

The new tool, Northland Alert, has two parts.

The first is an Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which allows an emergency text message to be sent to all cell phones within a designated area. The message would provide details of the emergency, as well as instructions on what actions to take, such as to evacuate, shelter in place, or other steps to protect oneself. This is an automatic notification service, no subscription is required as it is sent out through the county’s 911 Emergency Communications Center.

The other is a free subscription option for those who would like to receive alerts about other important situations like weather conditions, road closures or missing persons reports. People can choose how these alerts are delivered, whether by text, email, or automated phone call. Other options will include which agencies sent out the alerts – St. Louis County, Duluth, Hermantown, Hibbing, and Virginia.

Anyone interested in signing up for the subscription can visit northlandalert.com