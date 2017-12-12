St. Louis River Alliance Holds Open House

Guests Could Meet Project Coordinators and See Winning Pictures from a Photo Contest

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The St. Louis River Alliance showcased the progress being made in the river’s area of concern and announced the winners of their photo contest.

At the event at Barker’s Island, guests could meet the project coordinators from the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNR.

They could also take a look at the winning photos from the “Seasons of St. Louis River” photo contest.

“It gets citizens, amateur photographers as well as professional photographers, out on the river taking pictures and so, what we really want to do is find different ways for people to connect with the river and we get to look at their finished work later,” said Kris Eilers, Executive Director of the St. Louis River Alliance.

The River Alliance will hold their annual fundraising gala on February 9th at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.