Tips and Reminders for Pet Owners During Cold Days

DULUTH, Minn. —

When temperatures get below zero, we know it’s a time to bundle up and stay warm.

But the same is true of our pets when they go outside.

Pets can get frostbite or hypothermia if they’re not the right species to be outside in the ice and snow for longer periods of time.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably also too cold for your dog,” said Michelle Sternberg, the Marketing and Communications Manager with Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth. “So you want to think – does your dog have short hair? You’re probably going to want to put a sweater on him, maybe some booties.”

There are precautions and warnings signs you can keep in mind if you do want to spend some time in this wintry weather with your pets.

“Your dog will let you know when he’s too cold as well. You can look for warning sides –if they pick up a back paw or a front paw; maybe they’re favoring one foot over the other,” Sternberg said. “It’s usually really easy to tell.”

Short walks are also advised, and if it’s just too cold to be outside for more than just a few minutes, it’s recommended that you have extra toys and games to keep your pets occupied while they spend extra time indoors.