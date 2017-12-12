Train vs. Semi Crash in Kelsey Township

KELSEY TWP, Minn. – A 75-year-old man was left uninjured after his semi truck collided with a train, just west of Cotton, Minnesota in Kelsey Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in around 5 p.m. Monday of a semi pulling a trailer had been struck by a train West of Highway 7 on Arkola Road in Kelsey Township.

The driver, a 75-year-old male of Toivola, Minnesota, was traveling eastbound on Arkola and was unable to stop for the train due to slippery road conditions. The driver attempted to cross the uncontrolled crossing, but was unsuccessful. Both the train and low-boy style trailer were heavily damaged in the crash. The driver and conductor were uninjured in the incident.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers that with the winter driving season upon us, to make sure and reduce your speeds and drive appropriately for the road conditions.