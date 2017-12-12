Wisconsin DNR Set to Review 2017 Gun Deer Hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board is set to review the 2017 gun deer hunt.

Preliminary data shows hunters killed 195,738 deer, down slightly from 196,738 deer in 2016. The buck harvest did increase by a half a percent this year, though.

A DNR board member expressed during the presentation being held in Madison, that it’s embarrassing that children under a year old were allowed to buy hunting licenses this year.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill just ahead of the nine-day gun season last month that eliminated the 10-year-old minimum age for participating in a mentored hunt, essentially eliminating the state’s minimum hunting age. Ten licenses were sold to children under a year of age.

Board member Fredrick Prehn said Tuesday that the license sales to infants generated national media attention that he found “rather embarrassing.” Prehn told a reporter during a break that infants clearly aren’t capable of hunting and he’s worried that other people are using the children’s tags. he says that’s a loophole and it isn’t right.