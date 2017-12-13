Winners of Holiday Storefront Contest Announced

The winners of the 2017 Storefront Window and Lighting Display Contest have been announced.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders the wait is over, the winners of the festive competition for best store front decoration in downtown Duluth have been announced.

Twenty four participated but Kitchee Gammi Design Company and Electric Fetus won most original. PS Rudie and Salon Capelli took the prize for most traditional storefront. The vote of the people went to Duluth Trading Company.

“We have all these mannequin butts that we use for our underwear displays,” assistant manager Marcus McConico said. “It was Kristin’s [store manager] idea to turn it around facing out to the world and stack it in a tree. Then we just dressed them in different colors of green and put some Christmas lights on them.”

This is the fourth year the Duluth Trading Co. took home a prize.

Participants said this holiday competition creates a festive downtown atmosphere.