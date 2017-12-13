Community makes wreaths to support Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center

The money raised will go to fund educational programs at the center

DULUTH,Minn. – Folks were able to stop by the Glensheen Mansion for a night of wreath making on Wednesday.

The event was a fundraiser for the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center. Families paid $20 for each wreath, and that money will be used to fund educational programs at Boulder Lake.

“We really want to spread the word, and let people know who we are, and what we are,” Boulder Lake director Ryan Hueffmeier said. “And get people up to Boulder, which is just 18 miles north of Duluth on Rice Lake Road. So if people are interested, please come on up.”

Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center provides educational programs about the natural resources management.