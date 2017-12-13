Democrat Jones Wins Stunning Red-State Alabama Senate Upset

First Democratic Senate Victory in Alabama in 25 Years

From Wikipedia

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama’s Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump.

It was the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama, one of the reddest of red states, and proved anew that party loyalty is anything but certain in the age of Trump.

The president had urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. The Republican loss is a major embarrassment for the president and a fresh wound for the nation’s already divided GOP. Jones says his victory has “shown the country the way – that we can be unified.”

Moore, meanwhile, has refused to concede and has raised the possibility of a recount.