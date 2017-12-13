Gov. Mark Dayton Appoints Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to Serve as US Senator

Courtesy of Minnesota Governor's Office

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton announced Wednesday during a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol, that he will appoint Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to serve as United States Senator for Minnesota.

Smith will be appointed to serve a one-year term in the Senate, concluding in January 2019.

Minnesotans will chose a U.S. Senator to serve the remainder of the term being vacated by Sen. Al Franken in a Special Election, which will be held during the General Election on Nov. 6, 2018.

Tina Smith will resign the Office of Lieutenant Governor prior to being sworn into the United States Senate, which will occur following Sen. Franken’s formal resignation from the Senate. She will then immediately begin her work on behalf of Minnesotans as United States Senator.

