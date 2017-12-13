Holiday Gift Ideas for Technology Lovers
Verizon Wireless Gift Guide
DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas is just about two weeks away, so several people are out and about getting their Christmas shopping done.
Verizon Wireless Solutions Specialist Rachel Agurkis stopped by FOX 21 to give gift ideas.
- Bamboo Stylus: Support navigating phone, tablet, iPad, etc.
- Global Payments Mobile Pay: Plugs into a phone to take credit cards on the go.
- Google Home Mini: A hands-free, voice-activated speaker you can ask questions and give voice commands.
- Powerstation Mini: Allows you to charge on the go.
- SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0: Use the SanDisk Memory Zone to manage, organize and back up your files, free up space for more music, photos, or videos.
For more information head to verizonwireless.com.
Verizon Wireless is located at 2112 Maple Grove Rd., Duluth, MN and can be reached at (218) 213-9224.