Lake Superior Zoo to Host ‘Twas The Night Before Zoo-mas’

The Holiday Event is Happening Saturday, December 16 from 12:00 - 3:00p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, December 16 from 12:00 – 3:00p.m at the Lake Superior Zoo, guests will have the chance to take pictures with Santa and the Grinch while enjoying story time in Santa’s Workshop and so much more.

Children can write letters to Santa and go on a Candy Cane Hunt.

Animals will be available in the ‘North Pole,’ and you can even create your very own keepsake ornament.

Regular admission rates apply.

Zoo members can get into the event for free.

