McCarthy: Packers’ Rodgers Preparing to Play this Weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Rodgers was medically cleared to return from a collarbone injury on Tuesday night.

Rodgers missed the last seven games after breaking his right collarbone in Week 6 at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP is eligible to be activated on Friday, eight weeks after initially going on injured reserve.

The Packers (7-6) went 3-4 with backup Brett Hundley starting at quarterback to stay in the playoff race. They are one of four teams with at least seven wins chasing Atlanta for the second wild-card berth in the NFC.