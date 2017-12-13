Minnesota Sees Increase in Snowy Owl Sightings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Experts say the availability of food is driving snowy owls to Minnesota and the Great Lakes in greater numbers this season.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that snow owls feed on lemmings when they’re breeding. An increased lemming population has caused the owns to have lost of owlets. Those owls will then grow up and search for their own hunting territories and many of the bird fly to Minnesota.

Wisconsin has also seen an increase in snowy owls this season.

Tara Smith is an animal coordinator at Wildwoods in Duluth. She says that while this time of year is usually slow for the organization, the center has already treated eight snowy owls.

Experts advise keeping a distance from the birds. They say getting too close can stress the animals.