Northland Family Starts Tree Stand in West Duluth

Kimberly and Darren Powell Have Always Wanted to Start Emmanuel Evergreens, Now It's a Dream Come True

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re still looking for the perfect Christmas tree to bring home to your living room, one family in the Northland is looking to help.

Kimberly and Darren Powell along with their children have chosen to start up a Christmas tree stand this year.

Kimberly says she wants families to have the picture perfect experience when picking out their tree.

The couple provides hot cocoa, candy canes, a sledding hill and will also take your family picture by the tree before it’s wrapped up.

After living in Florida for several years, the couple says so far it’s a dream come true.

“Honestly my favorite part is meeting all the people. I cannot believe all the people that come and you get to talk to and just get to know their story. I didn’t realize how much I love getting to know other people’s stories,” said Kimberly Powell.

The Powell’s gathered nearly 200 trees from a farm near Cambridge Minnesota.

The family is planning on opening their stand once again next year.

Emmanuel Evergreen’s is set up next to the Willard Munger Inn on Grand Avenue.

The Powell’s plan to sell up until December 20.