Partnership Provides Narcan to UW Campuses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The overdose-reversing drug Narcan will be available for use by security officers at nine University of Wisconsin campuses.

State Attorney General Brad Schimel was to announce a partnership with the pharmaceutical company Adapt Pharma Wednesday to supply a nasal spray version of Narcan. The campuses involved include Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point, Stout, and Superior.

Adapt Pharma says more than 216 colleges and universities in 35 states have participated in the program since it launched in April. The company has also worked with high schools and says it has distributed approximately 5,550 free doses to high schools in 41 states.