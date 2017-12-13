Skate with Santa at the Heritage Sports Center

The event was full of kids activities to give families something fun to do durring the holiday season.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a winter celebration over at the Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.

Wednesday as the annual Skate with Santa event. It included all kinds of kids activities, as well as some ice skating.

It’s put on as a way to help families have fun during the holidays, without having to worry about their pocketbook.

“There’s not a whole lot of fun free things for families to do together. And so we’ve decided to put events on so they can come, enjoy themselves, feel the season, and hopefully go away with a smile on their face,” organizer Shari Olson said.