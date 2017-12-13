Snow Showers Hit the Northland

Some places had more than six inches of snow.

DULUTH, Minn. -For those who have been waiting for the winter season to arrive this weather is a perfect day to get out and enjoy yourselves.

Many Northlanders have been waiting out a dry spell to finally get out and have some outdoor fun in the white stuff.

A few places in the Northland had multiple inches of snowfall.

So for the first time all season there was enough snow you could build a snow man if you wanted to.

Hats and mittens are crucial when it comes to being dressed properly for winter activities. Then you can work your way up from socks to outerwear.

That’s why this time of year is peak season at Continental Ski & Bike in Duluth.

“People are going to be coming in for recreational cross country skis,” said Continental Ski & Bike in Duluth General Manager Andre Watt. “We’ll start to see an upswing in snow shoe sales. The down hillers have already been on snow for a few weeks.

But there’s a difference when it comes to having the right skis.

“Downhill skis are a lot stiffer, have metal edges and there’s going to be a completely different type of binding,” said Watt. “Where cross country skis are going to be generally a little bit longer and skinnier.”

Glenn Kulyk has called Minnesota home for 41 years.

“We’re going to have a white Christmas,” said Kulyk. “It was looking a little brown for a while, but I think we’re going to be ok now.”

He says he’s more of a hockey guy and although he doesn’t do much skiing he loves the snow.

We caught up with Glenn while he was clearing his driveway.

“I’m almost done actually, so I kind of have a narrow driveway, so it only takes me about 35–40 minutes and if I’m in a good mood I’ll do the neighbors,” said Kulyk.

As far as the trails around Duluth, the city workers tells us they don’t have a deep enough base built up on them yet to set tracks for classic skiing.