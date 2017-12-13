Spirits High At Spirit Mountain With Strong Start To Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – The blast snow on Wednesday and continued cold air are a welcomed signs for Spirit Mountain after a few tough and mild winters.

Executive Director Brandy Ream said the mountain’s winter operations are moving into its fifth weekend.

She says that’s one of the earliest season openings and comes with an uptick in season passes.

“We’re lining up right now for what I am being told is what a normal winter is like in Duluth and that’s certainly what we need,” Ream said. “We have our operations aligned as well as a strategic pricing strategy that’s going to help us move into the future and be sustainable.”

To date, Spirit Mountain still owes a roughly $1 million loan it received from the city of Duluth to operate during slow mild seasons.

That said, Bream is continuing to work with the city to grow Spirit Mountain into a stronger year-round revenue-driving attraction.