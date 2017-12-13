UMD Athletic Director Signs Contract Extension

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth and Athletic Director Josh Berlo, have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

The extension would put his contract that he signed in November 2015 through May 1, 2023.

“Josh is a tireless advocate for student athletes. I am confident in the direction and leadership Josh has set for UMD Athletics as it achieves new heights in community engagement, academic experiences, and competitive success,” says Chancellor Lendley Black. “He is a strong advocate for UMD and is leading the much-needed renovations of the physical spaces in which our athletes compete.”

Phase one of a renovation on Romano Gym kicked off this year.

Berlo arrived at UMD in 2013 after serving a 13 year tenure at the University of Notre Dame, where he served as assistant athletics director for guest relations and event marketing.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Chancellor Black and the senior leadership of UMD for the opportunity to continue to lead Bulldog Athletics. In addition, I would like to thank Buldog Country for their ardent dedication and commitment to our outstanding athletic programs. Their unconditional support has enabled our remarkable student athletes, coaches and staff to achieve unparalleled success in our Bulldog mission, while concurrently building the infrastructure to sustain and further these accomplishments,” Berlo said in a statement Wednesday. “I am honored to serve this University and its great traditions as we strive together to be the best Division I and II institutions in the NCAA. Personally, my wife Megan and I could not be happier to continue to be a part of the UMD and Duluth communities.”

As UMD’s director of intercollegiate Berlo supervises UMD’s coaches, staff and administration, as well as develops and implements strategic plans, manages the departmental budget, directs the UMD athletic facilities, and leads fundraising and marketing efforts for the athletic department.