Sound Serving Up Fresh Food and Live Tunes

Sound is a fine dining restaurant and an area to watch live music with friends.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new restaurant in downtown Duluth will be giving Northlanders a taste of our unsalted sea.

The Sound is bringing sustainable seafood to the table. On-goers can enjoy a raw bar to steak. The restaurant has a fine dining section and a place for live music.

“What we’re going to try to do is bring phenomenal food and phenomenal music,” executive chef Patrick Scot Moore said. “International talent is one of the things that I think we’re lacking most in Duluth. I know I have a hard time myself when I have to drive to the cities to see a show.”

A grand opening will be held closer to the new year. This weekend Northlanders can stop in and see blue grass players with the String Summit on Friday and Brett Dennen on Saturday.