Chisholm Mayor Resigning Jan. 2

No Word on What Caused the Resignation

FROM CITY OF CHISHOLM WEBSITE

CHISHOLM, Minn-Chisholm’s Mayor Todd Scaia has announced that he will be resigning Jan. 2.

Scaia was finishing the previous mayor’s term as he was elected to another office. Scaia’s term was expected to last until the end of 2018.

The mayor’s brother Kevin Scaia, who is also a city councilor, has been accused of groping a woman at Chisholm bar earlier this year.

Mayor Todd Scaia has not returned phone calls or emails seeking comment on his resignation.

Check back for more updates as they become available.