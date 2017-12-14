Disney Buying Large Part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B Deal

TALI ARBEL - AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is buying the Murdoch family’s Fox movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses for about $52.4 billion, as the home of Mickey Mouse tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.

Disney’s all-stock deal for 21st Century Fox gives it the studios behind Avatar, “The Simpsons” and “Modern Family,” though Murdoch will keep the Fox News Channel, the Fox television network and other U.S. television businesses. The deal also brings Marvel characters such as X-Men and The Avengers under one roof.

That Rupert Murdoch and his sons were willing to sell off much of the business that has been built up over decades came as a shock to the entertainment industry.

Murdoch, who built a global media and entertainment empire out of an inheritance from his father in Australia, says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family’s business to focus on American news and sports. During a call with investors Thursday, Murdoch describes the move as a return to the company’s lean and aggressive roots.

The deal comes as the entertainment business goes through big changes. TV doesn’t have a monopoly on home entertainment anymore. There’s Netflix, which is spending up to $8 billion on programming next year. Amazon is building its own library, having splashed out on global TV rights to “Lord of the Rings.” Facebook, Google and Apple are also investing in video.

As consumers spend more time online, TV’s share of U.S. ad spending is shrinking. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet, where Google and Facebook win the vast majority of advertisers’ dollars.

“We’ve been talking about cord cutting for the better part of a decade. But now it’s real,” USC Annenberg communications professor Chris Smith said. The media companies have to compete with the internet giants for consumers’ attention — and the younger generations pay more attention to YouTube, Facebook and other “platforms” than traditional TV, Smith said.

To combat this trend, Disney is launching new ESPN- and Disney-branded streaming services over the next couple of years. It could beef them up with some of the assets it’s acquiring from Fox, making them exclusive to its services and sharpening its ability to compete with Netflix for consumer dollars. Disney CEO Robert Iger said many Fox properties will fit with the new service, including possibly National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.