Lake Superior Zoo welcomes it’s newest addition

Grip the Raven is Lake Superior Zoo's newest resident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed in it’s newest critter on Thursday. Grip the Raven is making the zoo his new home, after he was brought into Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation after being injured. The Lake Superior Zoo took in Grip, and are taking good care of him.

“He’s pretty smart, so I’m always having to think of new things for him to do,” said zookeeper Jessica Phoenix. “That’s the most important thing for me, because I want his life to be enriched really well. He gets two different things to play with or do or think about every day. At least two.”

According to the zookeepers there, the raven is one of the most intelligent birds to live in the United States.