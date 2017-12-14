Liberace and Liza Minnelli Christmas Show to be Performed in Duluth

"A Liberace & Liza Christmas"

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend two musical legends can be seen in Duluth.

“A Liberace & Liza Christmas” will be performed at The Underground located at 506 West Michigan Street.

David Saffert, who is portraying Liberace, and Jillian Snow Harris, who is portraying Liza Minnelli, created the production together last year.

They both describe the variety show as something that will put a smile on the face of everyone in attendance.

Performances start Thursday, December 14 and run through Sunday, December 17.

Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. SPECIAL GUEST: Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness



Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. SPECIAL GUEST: Melody Mendis as Barbra Streisand



Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. SPECIAL GUEST: Sarah Lawrence & Cal Metts of LOON Opera



Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. SPECIAL GUEST: Melody Mendis as Barbra Streisand



Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m. SPECIAL GUEST: Gaelynn Lea



Tickets are “pay what you can” on Thursday and $25 for the remainder of the shows.

To purchase call (218) 733-7555, or head to http://duluthplayhouse.org/the-underground/