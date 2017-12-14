Northland Remembers Sandy Hook Victims

Vigil for Sandy Hook Victims Held in Duluth Today

DULUTH, Minn.-Five years ago today, tragedy struck Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman opened fire killing 20 children and six staff members.

Those who were lost were honored today with a vigil at First Lutheran Church in Duluth.

Event organizers said these types of programs serve multiple purposes including bringing people together who have the same emotions when it comes to gun control.

“That’s why people come,” said Mary Streufert, of Protect Minnesota, an event organizer. “They’re frustrated, they’re sad, they’re angry, and they just need to be together with other people who feel the same way.”

Many of those who lost family and friends at Sandy Hook, have become advocates themselves, calling for improved mental healthcare and lobbying for better gun control.

To find out more about Protect Minnesota, visit this website: https://protectmn.org/.