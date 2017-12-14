Plow Drivers Power Through To Clear the Snow

Operators plowed the shoulders in preparation for additional snow

DULUTH, Minn. – It was another busy day for plow drivers still cleaning up from this week’s snow storm. The biggest snowfall so far this season had trucks clearing 99 routes throughout the eight county district.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews applied a sand and salt mixture to try to keep the roads from getting too slippery.

In Duluth the lake effect snow moved in during rush hour on Wednesday causing slippery spots on the Blatnik Bridge and many other places.

“The freeways are a very high priority for us because they carry the most traffic, so that’s probably a three or four hour bare lanes model that we’re trying to meet,” said MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator Beth Petrowske.

Snow is still falling in the district and operators will remain on duty until the main lines are plowed and cleared of snow and ice.

“It usually takes 3–36 hours after a storm to achieve that and we usually do reach that goal 85 percent of the time,” said Petrowske. “That’s a high standard that we have set based on what the public has asked and requested that we tried to do.”

The district uses about 35 tons of salt annually when out plowing.