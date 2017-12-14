Report of Shots Fired on North Second Avenue East

Police Said Public is Not at Risk

DULUTH, Minn.-Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. earlier today on the 200 block of North Second Avenue East.

The person who reported it said someone fired shots at their door. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is being described at a white male who is five-foot, eight inches with a slight build and brown hair.

Police officials said that the public is not at risk, but are still investigating the incident.