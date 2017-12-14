Salt Leads to Rust Issues on Cars

Also be Aware of Bringing Road Salt into Your Car

DULUTH, Minn.-Salting our roads is vital in protecting people from icy patches on the road, but it can harm your car too.

Local experts say it’s vital to get it all off your car to avoid rust forming which can lead to a variety of problems with your vehicle.

“It’s important to be waxing your vehicle or our [using] Rain X treatment during the winter months because it will protect your car from rust and salt,” said Peyton Sullivan, owner of Miller Hill Mall Car Wash. “I can’t stress enough if that salt gets underneath the paint at all, it has to be cleared out of there.”

The management at Miller Hill Car Wash also recommend to always be aware of the salt you are dragging into your car with your boots.