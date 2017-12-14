Union Gospel Mission celebrates 95 years

The organization hosted a lasagna dinner tonight, courtesy of the St. John's Catholic Church

DULUTH, Minn. – The Union Gospel Mission celebrated 95 years of helping the community on Thursday. The organization held its annual lasagna dinner at its facility in Downtown Duluth. Community members were able to have a sit down meal with their friends.

“The Union Gospel Mission has been here for 95 years, serving food, and providing shelter and providing hope for people who are having difficult times in their lives,” St. John’s parishioner Bruce Mars said. “It’s a great place down here and we feel really fortunate to be a part of it.”

The lasagna meal was provided by the St. John’s Catholic Church in the Woodland neighborhood.