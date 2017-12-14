UW-Superior Receives Narcan Kits

Safety officers will administer the drug

SUPERIOR, Wis. -Nine campuses in the University of Wisconsin system will be provided with free Narcan nasal spray, this includes UW-Superior.

Law enforcement and campus security will receive the spray to treat opioid overdoses.

“Narcan is a first line of defense against an overdose, so it can potentially save lives here on campus by getting that immediate dose of Narcan until first responders can come and administer more long–term treatment for an overdose,” said UWS Spokesperson Jordan Milan.

The Narcan is being made available through a partnership with drug manufacturers.

UWS leaders tell us they have not had any reported cases of opioid overdoses on their campus.