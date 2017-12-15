APEX Donates Winter Gear to Working Students

Northland students are receiving hands on experience out in wintry conditions.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Northland high school students are working on a construction project, but with the temperatures getting chillier a local group of business leaders are ensuring students have the necessities.

Members of the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion donated winter gear to students in the construction technology program. The students are working in the Northland’s wintry conditions. The bibs, gloves and jackets donated Friday will be useful for them years to come.

“You and I might take having a jacket for granted but some of these kids didn’t have something like that,” construction technology instructor Tony Leone said. “So it was nice for the community partnership with the businesses to step up and donate this clothing and cold weather gear.”

The instructor said this is the toughest time of year for the job. This year the class is partnering up with Lake Superior College’s program, currently building a garage. The course has changed over the years, partnering with various organizations.