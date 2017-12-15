Road Safety Tips for the Winter Season

Local law enforcement remind Northlanders of safe winter driving tips.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Police are offering Northlanders some safety tips when going out in wintry roads and holiday traffic.

Local law enforcement want to remind Northlanders during the winter, always give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Taking it slow on the roads will help ensure safety. The snowy conditions can cause may issues.

“With snowbanks, also comes pedestrian issues,” Capt. John Kiel said. “Pedestrians are trying to cross the street and they may be hidden by snowbanks.”

Officers say the main cause of incidents is visibility. Before getting on the roadway be sure to brush all the snow off your vehicle. If you plan on having a drink make sure to plan for a sober ride.