Cathedral School Gives Back to Hurricane Victims

Students sorted the clothing by gender and age group

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s been a little over three months since hurricanes devastated parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico and these students were ready to step up and help.

One by one these fifth graders loaded up a truck that is an example of the fruits of their labor.

Nineteen students in Amber Nielsen’s class collected boxes of clothing, shoes, stuffed animals and food.

The Texas native couldn’t be more proud. She calls them her 19 angels.

“Part of our mission statement is faith, knowledge, and service,” said Nielsen. “As a teacher, I think students will learn more through the service to others than they will through any textbook and so I connected it through all the curriculum: science, social studies, math and knowledge. We wrote letters. It was fabulous.”

Owen Bloomfelt says the hardest part about this effort was sorting the clothing, but he got through it with teamwork.

Owen says it was jaw dropping for him and his classmates to see the hurricane destruction, but he walked away with an important lesson.

“Life isn’t about wants and haves, but it’s about needs and we’re helping those people to meet those needs,” said Bloomfelt.

These young students have huge hearts and will touch the lives of many with the 78 total boxes collected.

Cathedral School didn’t do this alone. Four Corners and Cooper Elementary collected hygiene and cleaning supplies, so it truly was a joint effort. The items will be delivered around Christmas.