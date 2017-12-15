Johnson’s Bakery Preparing for Holiday Rush

Johnson's Bakery Has Been a Part of the Northland for 72 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s an increase of busy bakeries in the Northland this time of year.

One of those bakeries happens to be Johnson’s Bakery in West Duluth.

For the past 72 years, Johnson’s has been a staple in many Northland homes.

Owner Scott Johnson and his staff are busy every day mixing up and baking thousands of cookies and baked goods.

Johnson’s Lakeside Bakery Manager Megan Spitzley says now is the best time to place orders for holiday platters and boxes.

Not only does the bakery provide treats for your home, they’re also a large part of many corporate celebrations.

“Our products are so much part of tradition. A lot of people who I’ve been getting messages from are asking me to mail them products across country that have moved out of town,” said Spitzley. “Johnson’s bakery is what they grew up with and they want those Johnson’s cookies.”

Spitzley says the bakery will be closed on Christmas Eve, but they will be open on the Saturday before for your last minute baking needs.

The bakery is located along West Third Street in Duluth.