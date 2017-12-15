Little Northlanders Shop at Holly Jolly

The Holly Jolly Santa Shop helps Northland families put presents under the tree.

DULUTH, Minn.- Little Northlanders in Lincoln Park crossed off all the items off their holiday shopping list.

The shoppers attended the 6th annual Holly Jolly Santa Shop at First Covenant Church in Duluth. With around 1,000 donated gifts, and the help of little elves, children go around..

picking out presents for their family.

Coordinators said the annual event helps families in need have presents under tree and teaches children more about the holiday spirit.

“But it also gives the kids the whole experience of giving and understanding the joy in that,” outreach coordinator Pam Franklin said. “So it’s not mainly for them but its for everyone in their households that get a gift under their tree for Christmas.”

Holly Jolly even helps the little shoppers wrap up their presents. This event is made possible by nearly 70 volunteers of all ages.

“It’s fun to give out presents to families,” little Northland volunteers said.

While little Northerlanders are shopping the parents are upstairs listening to Christmas music and enjoying cookies. This ensures the presents are a secret until Christmas.