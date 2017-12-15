Local Organizations Join Forces For Veterans In Need

Kern and Kompany, Bong Veterans Center and the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office all helped with transportation costs.

DULUTH, Minn. -Four thousand homeless or low income veterans who may not know where their next meal is coming from are getting assistance this holiday season.

Kern and Kompany and the Duluth Airshow is partnering with the Bong Veterans Center and the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office to provide Northland veterans with food.

“The hope is that we’re going to be able to distribute those and then see we’re really going to try and see what the need is and see what we have left,” said Ryan Kern of Kern and Kompany. “We may run out, we may run not but the key is to try and get those resources out into the community so those veterans can eat.”

Each veteran will receive one case that comes with an entrée, fruit and dessert.

“The amount of veterans nationwide and also in our community, there are a lot of veterans that have fallen on hard times and anything that we can do as a community to help support them and provide just their basic needs in any way, shape or from that we can including food is great,” said Kern.

Both the Bong Veterans Center in Superior and the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office in Duluth will act as distribution centers.

The Bong Veterans Center will begin distributing food on Dec. 21 during their normal business hours and St. Louis County will deliver food to their four office locations in Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia and Ely locations.

“We can give food to our veterans who are in need or low income or even homeless and give them free food and then they can spend other money if they have it on something else instead of having to worry about filling up their bellies,” said St. Louis County Veterans Service Office Director Sherry Rodriguez.

If you are or know of a veteran who would benefit from these meals you’re asked to call first and make sure food is available or if you need to make any special arrangements.

“I think we’re going to bring some tears to some of our veterans. If you think about it, it’s getting something for free is heard nowadays” said Rodriguez. “You have to work for it or pay for it and this is something where Ryan Kern was able to get the 4,000 meals and we’re able to distribute to the veterans at no cost. That is a win–win situation.”