Mont du Lac Offers Major Discount on Season Passes

DULUTH, Minn. – Snowfall this week has excited winter sports enthusiasts all over the Northland.

Mont du Lac Resort is offering a special on season passes through the weekend.

Season passes are priced at $99, which amounts to about $250 in savings.

Passholder Perks include Passholder Tuesday – bring a friend for $5.00 (rental not included), 10% off cabin rental, $2.00 off a pitcher of beer, pizza and a pitcher of pop for $12.99.

Mont du Lac is located at 3125 S. Mont Du Lac Rd, Superior, WI.

To purchase passes, or for more information, head to www.mdlresort.com or call 218-626-3797.

2018 Schedule:

Ski Hill:

T–Th: 4-8 p.m.

Fri: 4-9 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tubing Hill: